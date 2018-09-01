हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi rain

Rain accompanied with thunderstorms likely to continue in Delhi: IMD

Heavy rains hit parts of the national capital and adjoining areas on Saturday.

Representational Image

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted that heavy rain accompanied with thunderstorms will continue to hit parts of Delhi for the next two days. The weather department also added that there is a warning of heavy showers in isolated pockets over Haryana and Chandigarh for the next three days.

"For the next two days, rain and thunderstorm will continue in Delhi. In Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi there is warning of heavy rainfall in isolated pockets for three days," IMD Scientist, K Sathi Devi said.

Heavy rains hit parts of the national capital and adjoining areas on Saturday. Several parts of the city - Moti Bagh, RK Puram and Laxmi Nagar - experienced very heavy showers.

The downpour left several roads water-logged following which the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory. Asking to avoid certain stretch, they released a slew of suggestions.

The mercury had earlier risen in the city by a few notches even as high humidity brought more discomfort to city residents.

The minimum temperature settled at 28 degrees Celsius while the relative humidity level at 8.30 am was recorded at 81 per cent, according to the MeT Department.

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Saturday are likely to settle at 33 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

