Mumbai

Rain brings relief in Mumbai

Mumbaikars storm Twitter, celebrating pre-monsoon showers. 

Pic Courtesy: ANI/Twitter

Mumbai welcomed the first pre-monsoon showers accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, on Monday. While delayed trains and traffic disruptions were reported from several parts of the city, several Mumbaikars took to Twitter to express their delight at the much-awaited relief from the heat.

 

 

 

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rains between June 5 and June 8 in Mumbai and in the north Konkan region. According to a press bulletin released by IMD, the maximum and minimum tempratures are likely to be around 34 degree Celsius and 26 degree Celsius, respectively.

