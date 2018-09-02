हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi rains

Rain continues to lash Delhi-NCR, traffic jams, waterlogging at several places

The minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

New Delhi: Heavy rains continued to lash parts of Delhi-NCR on Sunday causing massive traffic jams. Even though the showers came as a relief to the people of the national capital, waterlogged roads are being reported from several parts of the city.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average. The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.

At 8.30 am, the humidity was 95 per cent. The Met department said that the city has received 24.6 mm of rainfall during the last 24 hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Saturday predicted that heavy rain accompanied with thunderstorms would continue to hit parts of Delhi for the next two days. The weather department had also added that there is a warning of heavy showers in isolated pockets over Haryana and Chandigarh for the next three days.

Asking to avoid certain stretch, Delhi Traffic Police had on Saturday released a slew of suggestions.

Saturday's maximum temperature settled at 29.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

(With inputs from agencies)

