Himachal Pradesh

Rain in Himachal Pradesh claims 18 lives, CM asks officials to review damage

At least 18 people were killed in different areas of Himachal Pradesh as the state experienced incessant rains since Sunday evening, an official said.

Image Courtesy: ANI

At least 18 people were killed in different areas of Himachal Pradesh as the state experienced incessant rains since Sunday evening, an official said.

According to the information received at the state headquarters, eight persons were killed in Solan district followed by four in Mandi, two each in Hamirpur and Kangra districts and one each in Bilaspur and Una, an official said.

Interim relief was distributed by the local district administration to the affected families, he added.

Himachal Pradesh Cheif Minister Jai Ram Thakur has asked senior officials of the state government to review the situation caused due to heavy rain, as reported by ANI. 

The chief minister has directed an immediate restoration of roads, water and power supply.

All the schools will be closed on Tuesday. 

Earlier on Monday, heavy rains pounded several parts of the state, washing away a bridge in tribal Kinnaur district. 

Several roads across Himachal Pradesh have been closed as heavy rains have triggered landslides in some areas.

A warning was issued for tourists and people residing in low-lying areas not to go near the Beas River as water was being released from the Pandoh Dam.

The MeT department has warned that heavy to very heavy rainfall may continue till Tuesday.

(With Agency inputs)

