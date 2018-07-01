हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Weather

Rain, thundershowers likely in Delhi, parts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday: MeT department

Rains or thundershowers very likely at most places over the eastern and western part of the state on July 2 and 3.

Rain, thundershowers likely in Delhi, parts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday: MeT department
Representational image

New Delhi: Heavy rain accompanied by a thunderstorm is likely to hit parts of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, the Meteorological (MeT) Department forecasted. Similar weather conditions are expected to continue in UP for the next 48 hours, the weather department added.

While monsoon has officially already arrived here, the city has only witnessed sporadic light rain so far. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) though has predicted a wet Sunday with cloudy skies and light rainfall in several parts of the city. The maximum temperature is likely to stay at around 36 degree Celsuis while the minimum will hover around 27C.

Etawah recorded the highest maximum temperature in UP at 41 degrees Celsius. Rains or thundershowers very likely at most places over the eastern and western part of the state on July 2 and 3. On Friday, the day temperatures were below normal in the Jhansi and Agra divisions.

The IMD has also predicted heavy to very heavy showers at isolated places over parts of northeast including Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Sub­Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also expected to get adequate rainfall on Sunday.

Tags:
WeatherDelhi WeatherUP weatherIMDUttar Pradesh

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close