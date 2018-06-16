हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

Rain, thunderstorm likely at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh

The day temperatures were above normal in Varanasi, Allahabad, Kanpur and Moradabad divisions of the northern state.

Lucknow: Isolated places of western and eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness rain or thunderstorm, the MeT department has said. 

According to the meteorological department, thunderstorm or dust storm accompanied with gusty winds is very likely at isolated places in eastern Uttar Pradesh, while the western part of the state will witness thunderstorm coupled with squall on June 17. 

Etawah and Fatehgarh were the hottest places after recording a high of 43.4 degrees Celsius.

