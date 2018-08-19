हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

Rain with thundershowers likely over parts of Uttar Pradesh: IMD

New Delhi: The Meteorological Centre in Lucknow predicted light to moderate rains accompanied with thundershowers over parts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Showers are expected to hit places over Firozabad, Mainpuri, Kannauj, Farrukhabad, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Bahraich, Santravidasnagar, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Mau district and adjoining areas.

"Rain/ Thundershowers are very likely to occur today during next three hours (valid up to 8 pm) at some places over Firozabad, Mainpuri, Kannauj, Farrukhabad, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Bahraich, Santravidasnagar, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Mau dist & adjoining areas," said Lucknow Meteorological Centre.

According to the MeT Department, rainfall was recorded in Karwi, Shahjhanpur, Muhammadi, Nakur, Budhana, Muzaffarnagar, Hapur, Naraini and Deoband.

The day temperatures were above the normal in Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Allahabad, Lucknow, Bareilly, Agra and Meerut divisions. The highest maximum temperature over the state was 37.5 degrees Celsius recorded at Ballia.

Rains and thundershower are very likely at a few places over east Uttar Pradesh on August 21 and at many places on August 22. Rains and thundershower is very likely at many places over west Uttar Pradesh on August 21 and 22.

(With inputs from PTI)

