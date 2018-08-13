हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monsoon

Rainfall activity to increase this week, central India to get relief

The IMD said rainfall activity over Kerala, Karnataka and the ghats of Tamil Nadu is likely to increase in intensity again during the next 48 hours.

Rainfall activity to increase this week, central India to get relief
Representational image

NEW DELHI: The monsoon is expected to become more active across the country this week and is likely to bring good showers over central India, reducing overall rain deficiency, the weatherman said on Monday.

Additional Director General of India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mritunjay Mohapatra said there is a low pressure over the Bay of Bengal which will make the monsoon current more active.

The IMD said rainfall activity over Kerala, Karnataka and the ghats of Tamil Nadu is likely to increase in intensity again during the next 48 hours, in addition to a fresh surge of monsoon westerlies.

South Konkan region and Goa is also likely to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, the IMD said.

Mohapatra said a monsoon trough over the western Himalayas was bringing rains over Jammu, Punjab and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

"Another low-pressure area has started bringing rains in Odisha. This will slowly move towards central India and then towards Gujarat," he said.

According to IMD data, the over monsoon deficiency, which was minus 11 percent till yesterday, has come down by one percent.

Monsoon deficiency in east and northeast India has now grown to minus 24 percent. 

"A good rainfall is expected to bring the deficiency down," Mohapatra added.

Tags:
MonsoonRainfallRain in IndiaIMDIndia Meteorological Department

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close