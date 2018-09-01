Rainfall likely to hit parts of Odisha in next 24 hours: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhubaneswar on Saturday said that light to moderate rainfall is likely to hit parts of north Odisha in the next 24 hours. Isolated heavy to very heavy showers are also likely to occur in some districts, the weather department added.

"In next 24 hrs, over north Odisha widespread rainfall and in most places, light to moderate rainfall likely to occur. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also likely to occur in some districts," said HR Biswas, IMD Director, Bhubaneswar.

The IMD has also predicted heavy rain accompanied with thunderstorms over parts of Delhi for the next two days. It has issued a warning of heavy showers in isolated pockets over Haryana and Chandigarh for the next three days.

Earlier on Saturday, heavy showers lashed parts of the national capital and adjoining areas. The downpour left several roads water-logged following which the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory.