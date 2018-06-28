हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Rains bring relief for Delhiites

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

Rains bring relief for Delhiites

New Delhi: Early morning rains brought the mercury level down in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 24.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average.

According to a MeT department official, 20.4 mm rainfall was recorded in the city. Humidity was recorded at 91 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy skies with the possibility of moderate rainfall. There is also a possibility of thundershower and strong gusty winds sweeping the national capital.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

Yesterday, the maximum temperature settled at 37.5 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.2 degrees Celsius.

Tags:
DelhiMeT DepartmentDelhi Weather

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close