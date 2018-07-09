हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rains lash Delhi, several parts of NCR

While the rains did come as a relief for residents of NCR who have been battling hot and humid conditions for days, it caught many on the road unawares.

New Delhi: Heavy rain, accompanied by strong winds, lashed several parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday evening, including Noida.

While the rains did come as a relief for residents of NCR who have been battling hot and humid conditions for days, it caught many on the road unawares. Motorists and pedestrians rushed to take cover just as the heavy downpour began.

 

 

 

 

Traffic too took a minor hit - especially on routes between Delhi and Noida. Traffic police had already issued an advisory for motorists to avoid the DND flyway due to VIP movement between 1600hrs and 1900hrs. PM Narendra Modi and South Korea president Moon Jae-in's convoy passed through here around evening. This, coupled with rains, resulted in speed of traffic movement coming down significantly.

There were unconfirmed reports of chocker points around Ashram flyover, South Extension and Munirka as well.

