Raipur Police bust gang involved in fake distribution of Patanjali products

Mahasamund District Superintendent of Police (SP) Neha Champawat  further informed that the accused have collected around Rs 9, 85, 000 till now.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 11:19

Raipur: The Mahasamund district police arrested two members of a gang involved in the fake distribution of Patanjali products on Tuesday.

Mahasamund District Superintendent of Police (SP) Neha Champawat said that the accused were nabbed from Nalanda district in Bihar.

Mobiles, identification proofs, pan cards and laptops were also seized from them.

Talking to the media here, Champawat said, "following preliminary investigation I can say that the two arrested accused are closely associated and have known each other from a while. 

The two pretended to be from Patanjali`s management and have been cheating unsuspecting victims from different states on the pretext of getting them the Patanajli distributionship.

"Champawat further informed that the accused have collected around Rs 9, 85, 000 till now.

Based on the information provided by complainant Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, a resident of Saraipali area, the police registered a case and have launched an investigation.

The case was registered under section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code along with section 34.

Patanjali productsPatanjalifake distributioninvestigation

