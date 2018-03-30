Raipur: Snake, beaten with sticks, saved after 45-minute operation. Now on 'bed rest'

New Delhi: In what was the first operation of its kind in Jharkhand's Raipur, a snake was operated upon for 45 minutes after it was beaten with sticks in a residential complex.

The snake was discovered in a house in New Raipur and panic-stricken residents quickly smashed it with sticks - breaking its backbone. It would have died a very painful death had social workers Manjit Kaur Bal and Balwant Kaur not taken pity. The two rushed the snake to a veterinarian - Dr. Padam Jain - who decided to operate. The 45-minute procedure was declared successful and the snake is now on the recovery track.

Being fed eggs and glucose, the health of the 'patient' will be monitored for seven days before it is set free in a place far from human habitation.

In a country where certain snakes are worshipped, there is also rampant misconception about the reptiles in India. Although killing a snake is a punishable offense under the Wildlife Act, thousands of snakes are killed each year - most because they stray into human habitations. Snake killing humans too has become a real problem in several areas but wildlife experts maintain that since very few species are poisonous, an increased awareness can ensure but snakes and humans can co-exist.