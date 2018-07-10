हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai Rains

Raise height of tracks to avoid flooding: Bombay HC raps Railways

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday rapped the Central and Western Railway for their inability to take preemptive measures ahead of Mumbai rains.

'Central & Western Railway have not done anything. Even after so many years suburban railway tracks are submerged in rains. Why can't you raise the height of  tracks to avoid flooding?” question the High Court. 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very heavy rains in Mumbai over the next few days.

Heavy rains continued to batter Mumbai and its adjoining areas, bringing normal life to a grinding halt. 

The heavy showers hampered the several local services. 

"Mumbai local is the lifeline of the city. The entire team of Central Railways has worked hard to ensure uninterrupted services. We are confident that we will be able to maintain train services not only in Mumbai city but also outside," General Manager of Central Railway, DK Sharma. 

Around 300 people were stuck at their homes in Vasai town of the adjoining Palghar district due to waterlogging in the area.

The state government ordered an inquiry into the flooding of the state legislature complex in Nagpur after heavy rains last week. 

Nearly 2,000 passengers of two Mumbai-bound trains, that got stuck between Nallasopara and Vasai stations of the Western Railway due to water-logging this morning, were rescued by the NDRF and the police on Tuesday.

In a joint operation, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the police and fire brigade personnel rescued all the 2,000 passengers of Shatabdi Express and Vadodara Express, a Palghar district official said.

