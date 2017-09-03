Raj Kumar Singh, MoS Ministry of Power, Renewable Energy - Profile

New Delhi: Here is the profile of Raj Kumar Singh, MoS (Independent Charge) Ministry of Power, MoS (Independent Charge) Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

64-year-old Singh is a former IAS officer of the 1975 batch Bihar cadre and a former union home secretary. He is a member of the Lok Sabha and represents Arrah in Bihar. He is a member of the parliamentary standing committees on health and family welfare, personnel, pensions and public grievances and law and justice. Singh studied English literature at St. Stephens College and is a law graduate. He also studied at the RVB Delft University in the Netherlands.