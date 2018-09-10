हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Raj Thackeray

Raj Thackeray’s ‘dog’ analogy to launch scathing attack on Shiv Sena

There is a breed of dog which doesn't know which way to look at. Same is Shiv Sena's situation, said Raj Thackeray.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Shiv Sena, saying its condition is like a dog which does not know which way to look at. Reacting to Shiv Sena’s claim that the Bharat Bandh called by opposition parties was a failure, Thackeray said that all they do is write editorials.

“There is a breed of dog which doesn't know which way to look at. Same is Shiv Sena's situation. When their money gets stuck, they talk of stepping out of alliance, when their work is done, they go silent,” Raj Thackeray was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Asserting that there was no need to give any importance to what the Shiv Sena feels about Bharat Bandh, the MNS supremo further said, “Nation has been seeing this for four years. All they did was write editorial on prices of diesel and petrol. They have no role left to play. They don't know what they're supposed to do. No need to give them importance.”

Raj Thackeray had released a statement on Sunday, extending the support of the MNS to Bharat Bandh over rising petrol and diesel prices, called by the Congress party. Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre, Thackeray had said that “the common man is in anguish as the prices of petrol and diesel have sky rocketed”.

Thackeray had further said that though the fuel prices are linked to the global markets, the central and state governments have imposed heavy taxes on this. Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi without naming him, the MNS chief had said, “The country’s policies cannot be based on the whims and fancies of one person.”

Several political parties, including the RJD, the DMK, the Samajwadi Party and the MNS had extended support to the bandh called by the Congress party.

