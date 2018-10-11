हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajasthan

Rajasthan: 3 dead, 1 injured after truck carrying chemical collides with bike

The truck caught fire after the collision and two out of three deceased were charred to death.

Image Courtesy: ANI

At least three people died and one injured in an accident on Thursday when a truck carrying chemical in it, hit two motorcycles and another truck in Kishangarh area of Rajasthan's Ajmer district.

The truck caught fire after the collision and two out of three deceased were charred to death.

"The speeding truck first hit two motorcycles and then collided with another truck and caught fire. One biker died due to head injuries while the second biker was burnt alive in the fire. The driver of one of the two trucks was also charred to death," Investigating Officer of the Kishangarh Police Station said.

Bodies of the two deceased were handed over to family members after postmortem. Efforts are still on to identify the truck driver who died in the accident. 

(With Agency Inputs)

