Rajasthan: 70 Dalit families of Kalundi village allegedly debarred from accessing basic facilities, case registered against 16 people

In a shocking revelation, at least 70 Dalit families in Rajasthan's Kalundi village has allegedly been debarred from accessing basic facilities, said the police on Wednesday.

According to the police a case has been registered against 16 people of the village. The police assured that a fair investigation will be conducted in the matter.

Reacting to the incident, Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab C Kataria said everyone is allowed to live by their rights and action will be taken against those who have barred a person of their fundamental rights.

"In law, everyone is allowed to live by their rights & if anyone has barred a person of their fundamental rights then I will take action against them," Kataria said to reporters.