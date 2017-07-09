Rajasthan: ATS seizes old currency notes worth Rs. 2.70 crores

Surajpole (Rajasthan): The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has seized Rs. 2 crore 70 lakh of old currency notes from the house of a garments trader in Rajasthan's Surajpole Saturday late night.

Three people, including home guards were detained.

According to information, ATS Superintendents of Police (SP) Vikas Kumar was informed that notes of old thousand and five hundred rupees were being changed at the house of Sanjay Jain, a garments businessman.

The ATS team immediately reached the merchant's house late at night.

During the investigation, the ATS recovered two thousand and five hundred notes worth Rs. 2 crore 70 lakh from the house.

The ATS has seized the money and taken custody of Sanjay Jain, Ramprasad and a homeguard jawan Bhagwan Singh from the spot.

The team later took them to Ramganj Police Station and where they proceeded with the interrogation.