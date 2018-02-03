Shatrughan Sinha attacks BJP again, says Rajasthan first state to give triple talaq to party

PATNA: Seems like Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shatrughan Sinha does not let go of any chance to taunt his party over any issue. This time, the actor-turned-politician trained guns at the party over its defeat in the Rajasthan bypolls, saying that the state had become the first to give the BJP "triple talaq".

"Breaking news with record-breaking disastrous results for ruling party - Rajasthan becomes first state to give BJP Triple Talaq. Ajmer: Talaq, Alwar: Talaq, Mandalgarh: Talaq. Our opponents winning the elections with record margins, giving our party a jolt," Sinha, BJP MP from Patna Saheb in Bihar, said in a tweet on Friday.

Sinha also warned the party and asked members to take remedial measures. "Better late than never, otherwise the disastrous results could or would be soon reformed as Tata-Bye-Bye results. Wake up BJP. Jai Hind."

This is not the first time the BJP MP has embarrassed the party by taking a different stand.

Just recently, he was present at the launch of the Rashtra Manch, a political action group launched by disgruntled BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, to take on the Centre's policies and decisions.

Along with Shatrughan Sinha, Trinamool Congress MP Dinesh Trivedi, Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury, NCP MP Majeed Memon, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, former Gujarat chief minister Suresh Mehta and JD(U) leader Pavan Varma were also present at the launch of the front.

In a massive jolt to Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government ahead of the state polls later this year, the Congress on Thursday swept all three bypolls in Rajasthan.

Defeating the BJP’s Shakti Singh Hada, Congress candidate Vivek Dhakar won Mandalgarh Assembly seat by 12,976 votes.

In Ajmer, Congress candidate Raghu Sharma defeated BJP's Ramswaroop Lamba, while in Alwar, Congress leader Dr Karan Singh Yadav established his victory, defeating the BJP’s Jaswant Yadav by 196,496 votes.