Rajasthan BJP MP collapses during meeting with Amit Shah, admitted to ICU

A senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former minister in the NDA government, Sanwarlal Jat, on Saturday collapsed while attending a meeting of party MLAs and MPs with party President Amit Shah. Talking to IANS, a BJP official said,"As he got up to speak, he suddenly collapsed and fainted. He was rushed to SMS Hospital where a team of doctors has been attending him. He has been shifted to the ICU."

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 22, 2017 - 16:29
New Delhi: A senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former minister in the NDA government, Sanwarlal Jat, on Saturday collapsed while attending a meeting of party MLAs and MPs with party President Amit Shah. Talking to IANS, a BJP official said,"As he got up to speak, he suddenly collapsed and fainted. He was rushed to SMS Hospital where a team of doctors has been attending him. He has been shifted to the ICU."

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and her cabinet colleagues rushed to the hospital to meet the Ajmer MP. He had defeated the Congress`s Sachin Pilot in Ajmer in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

A former minister in the Modi government, Jat is currently the President of Kishan Ayog Rajasthan.

Shah, who arrived here on Friday on a three day visit to the state, is busy holding meetings for strengthening the party at grass root level.

(With inputs from agencies)

