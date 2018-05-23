Rajasthan Board Results 2018: Check rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in for RBSE Class 12th Commerce Result 2018, results to be declared today, May 23

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education - RBSE - is slated to announce the RBSE class 12 Commerce results 2018 on official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The results, expected to be declared at 6.15 pm on Wednesday May 23, can also be checked on examresults.net/rajasthan and indiaresults.in.

More than 8 lakh students appeared for Rajasthan class 12 board this year, out of which 5,27,259 students were from the Humanities or Arts stream. The exams were held from March 8 to April 2, 2018.

Steps to check the RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12 result 2018:

1: Click on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, examresults.net/rajasthan, indiaresults.in.

2: Click on link that says Rajasthan Board Class 12 results 2018 or RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12 result 2018

3: Enter the required details such as roll number, date of birth

4: The results of BSER Rajasthan Board Class 12 result 2018 will be displayed on screen

Students also can check their Rajasthan Board Class 12 results 2018 via SMS.

GET YOUR RAJASTHAN CLASS 12 COMMERCE RESULT 2018 ON SMS

SMS - RESULT<space>RAJ12C<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan organizes and manages the entire school level education, i.e. Class 1st to 12th in both Hindi and English. The students can check their result on the official website (rajeduboard.nic.in / rajresults.nic.in) of BSER.