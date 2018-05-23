Rajasthan Board Results 2018: RBSE Class 12th Commerce and Science Results 2018 declared; Check rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in for for toppers list

Jaipur: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) class 12 Commerce and Science results 2018 has been announced on official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The results can be can also be checked on examresults.net/rajasthan and indiaresults.in.

More than 8 lakh students appeared for Rajasthan class 12 board this year, out of which 5,27,259 students were from the Humanities or Arts stream. The exams were held from March 8 to April 2, 2018.

Steps to check the RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12 result 2018:

1: Click on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, examresults.net/rajasthan, indiaresults.in.

2: Click on the link that says Rajasthan Board Class 12 results 2018 or RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12 result 2018.

3: Enter the required details such as roll number and date of birth.

4: The results of BSER Rajasthan Board Class 12 result 2018 will be displayed on screen

Students also can check their Rajasthan Board Class 12 results 2018 via SMS - RESULT<space>RAJ12C<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263.

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan organises and manages the entire school level education - class 1st to 12th in both Hindi and English.