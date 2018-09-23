हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajasthan

Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje targets Congress' Ashok Gehlot over remark against govt programme on martyrs

At a public meeting in Bansur of Alwar district under her Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra, Raje said Gehlot should apologise for his remarks.

Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje targets Congress&#039; Ashok Gehlot over remark against govt programme on martyrs

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday targeted AICC general secretary and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, saying he insulted martyrs and their families by calling "Shahadat ko Salam", government programme held on August 14, a wastage of money.

At a public meeting in Bansur of Alwar district under her Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra, Raje said Gehlot should apologise for his remarks. She announced doubling of "Samman Bhatta" for the families of slain soldiers and special training for Class 11 and 12 students to prepare them for the National Defence Academy entrance test.

Meanwhile, unruly scenes were witnessed in her rally as two local leaders of the party almost got into a fight and security personnel had to take one of them off the stage.

Urban Improvement Trust (Alwar) Chairman Devi Singh Shekhawat and former MLA Rohitash Kumarwere got into a tussle in the presence of the chief minister.

Security personnel brought Shekhawat off the stage, but Raje intervened and called him back again. The chief minister also addressed public meetings in Kotputli (Jaipur) and Neem ka Thana (Sikar) in Jaipur division.

RajasthanVasundhara RajeCongressAshok Gehlot

