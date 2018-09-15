हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajasthan assembly elections

Rajasthan elections: BJP may bring in top leaders to galvanise workers at district level

Shashi Mohan/Zee News

Rajasthan elections: BJP may bring in top leaders to galvanise workers at district level
File photo

Jaipur: The road to the Lok Sabha elections may well pass through the Rajasthan Assembly elections scheduled for later this year. And the Bhartiya Janata Party seems to be leaving no stone unturned to ensure triumph here. It is learnt that some of its top national leaders may also be given the responsibility of ensuring work at the grassroot level in the state goes as per plan.

While party president Amit Shah - a seasoned campaigner for the party before every election, has already made several trips to Rajasthan in the last few months, the central leadership too is reportedly planning to dig heels in the state. It is believed that the presence of the party's recognisable leaders in the state would not only inspire BJP workers but would ensure that there is a complete and systematic synchrony of functioning.

These leaders are expected to be given charge of several districts in Rajasthan and would be responsible for bringing out the best and the most from party workers.

A lot of the responsibility would also be on state party president Madan Lal Saini but it is being reported that to ensure no gaps are left, the BJP wants to bring in central leaders.

Rajasthan assembly electionsRajasthan assembly elections 2018Amit ShahMadan Lal Saini

