Rajasthan

Rajasthan government approves 1% reservation for 5 communities, including Gujjars

This comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Jaipur on July 7.

The Rajasthan government on Monday approved 1 per cent reservation for five communities, including the Gujjar community, under the Most Backward Classes (MBC) category. Zee Media has accessed a copy of the order released by the government.

This comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Jaipur on July 7. Members of the Gujjar community had threatened that they would stage protests at the venue of the rally of the Prime Minister, who is expected to meet beneficiaries of various government schemes during the same.

The five communities who benefit from the order of the Rajasthan government are – Godia Lohar, Banjara, Gujjar, Raika and Gadaria.

Two separate orders have been issued by the state government – one for admission to educational institutions, and the other for government jobs.

