हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajasthan lynching

Rajasthan Home Minister blames police for wasting time in tending to cows and not saving lynching victim

28-year-old Akbar Khan was mercilessly lynched at Lalawandi village in Alwar district on Saturday.

Rajasthan Home Minister blames police for wasting time in tending to cows and not saving lynching victim

Jaipur: In the wake of Alwar lynching, Rajasthan Home Minister on Tuesday blamed the police for wasting time who first send the cows to cow-shed and then took the lynching victim to the hospital.

Rajasthan Home Minister GC Kataria further said that the life of the victim - Akbar Khan - could have been saved, had the police acted in a responsive way.

"It was not the duty of the police to send cows to cow-shed first, they should have taken the injured to the hospital first. They wasted time in sending the cows to cow-shed. He could have been saved, efforts could have been made," GC Kataria told news agency ANI.

On Monday, NRK Reddy, Special DG heading a four-member probe team, admitted that there was indeed an 'error in judgement' on the part of local police officials.

Sources told Zee News that the police personnel first took the cows to a shelter at a distance of 10 km, and then took the victim to the hospital. He had been beaten by a mob on Saturday on suspicions of being a cow smuggler but his life could have been, possible, saved had he received timely medical care. 

Instead, he was declared brought dead when police finally reached the hospital. 28-year-old Akbar was mercilessly lynched at Lalawandi village in Alwar district.

Tags:
Rajasthan lynchingAlwar lynchingMob lynching

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close