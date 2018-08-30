हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajasthan

Rajasthan: Jain Muni Vishrant Sagar calls women 'commodities'

In a controversial statement, Jain Muni Vishrant Sagar on Thursday referred to women, throughout the country, as commodities and said they should restrain themselves.

Addressing a press conference in Rajasthan's Sikar District, Muni Sagar said that in today's time women need to act very carefully. Muni Sagar further said that girls need to keep in mind and respect the honour of both her in-laws and parents.

He alleged that women are responsible for the 95 per cent of crimes against women that take place nowadays. He also accused that it is the mistakes of the women for which they have to face the crimes against them.

The Muni went on to say that that women should not get in the illusion of Western culture or follow it. Instead, they should educate themselves along the lines of the Indian culture.

