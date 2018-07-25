हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajasthan

Rajasthan MLA uses turban to save man from being washed away by flood

Rajasthan BJP MLA Mangal Ram used his turban to save a man who was stuck on a flooded bridge over a nullah, moments before he could have been swept away.

Representational Image

Jaipur: In a dramatic rescue, a quick-thinking Rajasthan MLA Mangal Ram used his turban to pull out a man, stuck on a flooded bridge over a nullah, moments before he could have been swept away.

Riding a bike, Kishori Lal Meena (50) was crossing the submerged bridge over the Kartarpura nullah near Imli phatak when he got stuck midway.

Hearing his cries for help, BJP MLA Mangal Ram who lives near the nullah rushed to his aide along with his security personnel.

Ram took off his turban and threw it towards Meena who latched on to it. The legislator along with his security officers pulled out Meena just in time.

The man was shouting for help and hearing this, I along with my gunmen and others rushed there and saw him trapped," the MLA who represents the Kathumar constituency of Alwar district told PTI.

"Without any delay, we reached near him in the flowing water and saved him in time," he added. 

Last year in August, a CA student was washed away in the same nullah. His body was found days later

