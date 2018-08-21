हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajasthan Police Constable result 2018

Rajasthan Police Constable result 2018 announced at police.rajasthan.gov.in: Check district wise results

Rajasthan Police Constable result 2018: Rajasthan Police has announced the Constable Result 2018 on its official website police.rajasthan.gov.in for 38 districts. Candidates who appeared for the exam are requested to follow the steps below to check the official results. 

Steps to download Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2018:

Step 1: Visit official website police.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Now click on related results link. 

Step 3: On the new page, enter the required details and submit

Step 4: The result will be published on the screen

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the same for future purpose.

The written examination for Rajasthan Police Constable was organized on July 14 and 15. It was held in two phases after numerous cases of came forward. 

Selected candidates will now be selected following the online written examination, physical examination and special qualification such as NCC etc.

