Rajasthan RSMSSB Recruitment 2018: Over 11,000 vacancies for Clerks, LDC/Junior Assistants Posts, exam in September

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board or RSMSSB has announced more than 11,000 vacancies for the posts of Grade II Clerks and LDC/Junior Assistants. The noard announced this in the Recruitment 2018 notification for Direct Recruitment of Tax Assistant (TA) Exam 2018 on its official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Candidates can apply for it from May 10. The last date for submission of applications is June 8.
Rajasthan RSMSSB Vacancy details
Total vacancies: 11,255
Designation
Clerk Grade-II (Govt Secretariat): 329
Clerk Grade-II (RPSC): 9
LDC/Junior Assistant: 10,917
The positions will be filled in various departments and offices that come under the purview of State Government, Rajasthan Public Service Commission and Government Secretariat, Rajasthan.
RSMSSB exam
The recruitment examination is tentatively scheduled to be held in September 2018.
RSMSSB exam Fee:
Gen/UR and Creamy Layer OBC Candidates – Rs.450
OBC Non-Creamy Layer Candidates – Rs.350
SC/ ST/PH Candidates – Rs.250
RSMSSB Age Limit ( as on 1st January 2019)
Minimum: 18 years
Maximum: 40 years
(Age relaxation as per government rules)
RSMSSB Eligibility
Candidates applying for the positions must have the following:
Senior Secondary pass from a recognized Board of Education or equivalent.
‘O’ or Higher Level Certificate course conducted by DOEACC or its equivalent.