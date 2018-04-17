Rajasthan RSMSSB Recruitment 2018: Over 11,000 vacancies for Clerks, LDC/Junior Assistants Posts, exam in September

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board or RSMSSB has announced more than 11,000 vacancies for the posts of Grade II Clerks and LDC/Junior Assistants. The noard announced this in the Recruitment 2018 notification for Direct Recruitment of Tax Assistant (TA) Exam 2018 on its official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates can apply for it from May 10. The last date for submission of applications is June 8.

Rajasthan RSMSSB Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 11,255

Designation

Clerk Grade-II (Govt Secretariat): 329

Clerk Grade-II (RPSC): 9

LDC/Junior Assistant: 10,917

The positions will be filled in various departments and offices that come under the purview of State Government, Rajasthan Public Service Commission and Government Secretariat, Rajasthan.

RSMSSB exam

The recruitment examination is tentatively scheduled to be held in September 2018.

RSMSSB exam Fee:

Gen/UR and Creamy Layer OBC Candidates – Rs.450

OBC Non-Creamy Layer Candidates – Rs.350

SC/ ST/PH Candidates – Rs.250

RSMSSB Age Limit ( as on 1st January 2019)

Minimum: 18 years

Maximum: 40 years

(Age relaxation as per government rules)

RSMSSB Eligibility

Candidates applying for the positions must have the following:

Senior Secondary pass from a recognized Board of Education or equivalent.

‘O’ or Higher Level Certificate course conducted by DOEACC or its equivalent.