Rajasthan's 'hate killer' releases fresh videos from jail, urges Hindus to unite

JAIPUR: In a major security breach, Shambhulal Regar, a resident of Rajasthan who is accused of killing a Muslim woman labourer from West Bengal, has recorded and uploaded two fresh videos from inside the Jodhpur Central jail.

Regar, 36, has been in jail since in December 2017after he allegedly burnt a 45-year-old woman, Mohammad Afrazul, to death in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan in a suspected case of 'love jihad'.

The brutal incident was recorded on camera and widely circulated on social media.

In the latest videos, which surfaced late on Sunday night, Regar is seen repeating his rant against 'jihadis'.

Wearing a hoodie and well-equipped with earphones, he appears to be reading from a long hate-filled script smartly and confidently in the videos.

In the seven-minute long video, he urges Hindus to stand united and bring 'Ram Rajya' in India.

"This is my last video being shot in Jodhpur jail. I call all Hindus to unite and fight against 'jihad'. They (Hindus) should not get divided on caste and creed lines," he said.

Regar is seen saying that he could not tolerate threats to Hindu women from jihadi forces and hence came forward to help one of them.

In one of those videos, he stated that his life was under threat from a fellow prisoner, Vasudev Brahmin.

"We should copy the working style of Israel to protect our country and the religion," he said.

He also said that India had no dearth of dedicated and honest officials and "we all should help them in arresting anti-nationals who are circulating drugs, fake notes, etc."

Regar can also be seen requesting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to not double her vote bank at the cost of country and religion.

"People like Vasudev Brahmin, who are jihadis, are taking Hindus towards finish," he said.

In one of the videos, he says that the jail administration had kept him in one of the most protected cells where he met another prisoner Vasudev Brahman from West Bengal.

"We became friends and he used to share his anti-Islamic thoughts with me which made me suspicious of him," said Regar.

He then said that this man showed him a fake identity proof, while defecation, he could make out that the man was not a Brahmin.

"He is one of those jihadis who has reached here to kill me," he added.

In January, the Rajsamand Police had filed a chart sheet after concluding that Regar had an illegitimate relationship with the woman whom he referred to as his "Hindu sister" in the videos, though he strongly denies this in the second video.

Meanwhile, police sources said that although they conducted a thorough search of the jail, they did not find any mobile, dongle or any such gadget from his cell.

Sources confirmed that 2G jammers are installed in and around the jail.

Now, how and when Regar got the cell with 4G connection remains a question unanswered.

Home Minister Gulabchand Kataria has said that he would get to the depth of the issue and only then comment.

