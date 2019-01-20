Rajdhani Express between Mumbai and Delhi flagged off; check all details of the bi-weekly train

MUMBAI: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday flagged off the bi-weekly Rajdhani Express train which will run between Mumbai and Delhi. He gave the train a green signal at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station in Mumbai.

To give a better aesthetic look, the train is equipped with LED backlit snap frame showcasing major attraction of the cities that are en route. The train has been fitted with bio-vacuum toilets in two coaches and an onboard wi-fi hot spot based entertainment system in each coach with over 500 hours of free infotainment content.

The train is also equipped with fire retardant Duro-wipe carpet inside lavatories to provide slide free surface at all time and a safe seat in western style lavatories for better hygiene. It also features aerator in water taps for the conservation of water.

Train number 22221 Mumbai-Hazarat Nizamuddin bi-weekly Rajdhani Express will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on every Wednesday and Saturday at 2.50 pm and will arrive at Hazrat Nizamuddin at 10.20 am the next day.

New Mumbai Delhi Rajdhani whizzing past stations pic.twitter.com/JxOusoNLbS — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) January 19, 2019

Similarly, train number 22222 Hazarat Nizamuddin-Mumbai bi-weekly Rajdhani Express will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin on every Thursday and Sunday at 4.15 pm and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 11.55 am the next day.

The train will have stoppages at Kalyan, Nasik Road, Jalgaon, Bhopal, Jhansi and Agra Cantonment stations.

Apart from the new Rajdhani, the Railway Minister on Saturday also flagged off MEMO services on the Diva-Panvel-Roha section from Roha station and extended the Pune-Karjat Panvel passenger train from Panvel station.