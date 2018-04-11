Rajinikanth slams anti-IPL protesters, says violence is no solution

Tamil Nadu film industry superstar Rajinikanth, who has confirmed that he would make a political debut soon, has reacted to the violence amid protests against Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in Chennai. Sharing a video of an alleged protester hitting a policeman, the megastar has said that violence is not a solution to the issue. The protests against IPL matches in Chennai are being held in the wake of the recent Supreme Court judgement on distribution of Cauvery water between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Expressing his anguish over the violence, Rajinikanth tweeted that such protests would harm the country, even as he demanded that more stringent laws need to be brought in to punish those who indulge in violence against police personnel.

This came a day after massive anti-IPL protests erupted in Chennai with scores of pro-Tamil activists being chased away or detained by police. One incident of protesters burning yellow jerseys, the attire of CSK players, was also witnessed.

Two activists belonging to a pro-Tamil outfit threw slippers into the ground when the CSK-KKR match was in progress at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Pro-Tamil groups like Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) and a newly launched forum of Tamil directors had given a boycott call of the popular Indian Premier League.

They alleged that the game was being organised to divert attention from the raging Cauvery protests across the state.

Hundreds of activists of outfits like TVK, Naam Tamizhar and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), besides some Muslim groups, staged road blockade at the arterial Anna Salai and TTK Salai, affecting traffic movement, police said.