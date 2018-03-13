Rajinikanth visits Rishikesh, says ‘I am not a full-time politician yet’

Superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday is in Rishikesh as part of his spiritual tour to Uttarakhand. Though the actor, who is expected to launch his own political party soon, visits Dayanand Ashram every year, this is his first visit to the holy town after the demise of his spiritual guru.

Rajinikanth landed at the Jolly Grant airport near Dehradun earlier on Tuesday from where he proceeded in a car for Rishikesh.

Speaking to mediapersons, the superstar refused to give any response to questions on his political journey. “I don't want to answer political questions. I have not yet become a full-time politician, have not yet announced my party,” said Rajinikanth.

On Sunday, Rajinikanth had visited Jammu as part of his “spiritual journey in the Himalayas”.

He had visited Shivkhori shrine, devoted to lord Shiva, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Spiritualism is all about serving the people. I am entering politics to serve the people. My politics will basically be spiritual politics," Rajinikanth had said.

"I have worked for 43 years in the film industry, but basically I am a spiritual being," he added.