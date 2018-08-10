Rajiv Gandhi assassination: Can't release seven killers, Centre tells Supreme Court

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajiv Gandhi

The seven prisoners, convicted of assassinating former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, cannot be released, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Friday.

Rajiv Gandhi assassination: Can&#039;t release seven killers, Centre tells Supreme Court
File photo

New Delhi: The seven prisoners, convicted of assassinating former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, cannot be released, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Friday.

Objecting to the release of seven prisoners, the Centre said that setting the convicts free will send a wrong message across the country and world.

The Tamil Nadu government had earlier proposed to release seven convicts.

The CBI, which investigated the case, has also opposed the release of the convicts.

The seven convicts have been in prison for last 27 years. 

Highlighting the sensitivity of the case, the Home Ministry in a report stated that the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi is one of the most heinous and gruesome crime carried out by international terrorists. Over 16 innocent people, some security personnel died while many were injured, added the MHA. 

“The President had rejected the proposal to release seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case and adjourned the matter. The assassination of Rajiv Gandhi was the most heinous and gruesome crime, the brutal Act brought the Indian democratic process to a grinding halt in as much as the general election to the Lok Sabha and the perpetrators do not deserve any leniency,” the Centre added.

The trial court has observed that the involvement of a woman as a human bomb to kill the former Prime Minister is the “rarest of rare case”, a fact accepted by High Court and Supreme Court, said the Centre.

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21, 1991, at a political rally in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur. Sri Lanka-based Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam was behind the assassination.

