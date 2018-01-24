Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: SC notice to CBI over convict's plea

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the assassination case of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. The notice has been issued after one of the convicts AG Perarivalan had filed a plea seeking a recall of the 1999 order which convicting him in the case.

The apex court has asked the CBI to respond to the plea within three weeks. The matter has been listed for hearing on February 21.