Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Supreme Court seeks status report on IED used

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi, is hearing the case.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 13:10
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Supreme Court seeks status report on IED used
Pic Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday sought a report from the CBI regarding the status of the investigation of the improvised explosive device ( IED) used in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi, is hearing the case.

There are seven convicts in the case, namely, Perarivalan, Murugan, Shantan, Robert Pais, Nalini, Jayakunar and Ravichandran.

Nalini Sriharan has been lodged in a special prison for women in Tamil Nadu's Vellore. Nalini was initially awarded death sentence which was later converted to life imprisonment by the State Government.

Besides her, four others, including her husband Murugan (Sriharan), were sentenced to death and three others to life term by the Supreme Court for their role in the assassination of the former Prime Minister on May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur by an LTTE suicide bomber.

The death sentence of the other three was commuted by the apex court later citing inordinate delay in disposing of their mercy petitions.

