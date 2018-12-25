Rajiv Gandhi’s statue vandalised in Ludhiana, Amarinder seeks Badal’s apology

The Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested one person for allegedly vandalising a statue of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in Ludhiana. According to news agency ANI, an FIR was registered in connection with the vandalisation of the statue in which two persons were named.

Speaking to ANI, Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner of Police Ashwani Kapoor said that the statue was blackened by a group of 8-10 people earlier on Tuesday, following which the police launched an investigation.

“Statue of Rajiv Gandhi was blackened by 8-10 people earlier today, two of which were identified while one has been arrested. Search for other unidentified persons is underway,” said the Ludhiana DCP.

The incident also triggered politics in the Congress-ruled state with Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh seeking an apology from Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal. The Chief Minister alleged that the statue was vandalised by workers of the Shiromani Akali Dal.