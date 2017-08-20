close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Rajiv Gandhi's 73rd birth anniversary today; Sonia, Rahul pay floral tributes to former PM

The nation on Sunday remembered former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 73rd birth anniversary with leaders paying tribute to him at his memorial Veer Bhoomi in National Capital. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 09:29
Rajiv Gandhi&#039;s 73rd birth anniversary today; Sonia, Rahul pay floral tributes to former PM

New Delhi: The nation on Sunday remembered former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 73rd birth anniversary with political dignitaries paying tribute to him at his memorial Veer Bhoomi in National Capital. 

Congress President Sonia Gandhi,  Vice-President Rahul Gandhi, former President Pranab Mukherjee and former Delhi CM Sheila Dikhsit paid floral tributes at the samadhi. Daughter Priyanka Gandhi and son-in-law Robert vadra also paid homage to the father. 

Rajiv Gandhi was the son and successor of the late Prime Minter Indira Gandhi. He was the sixth Prime Minister of India serving from a period between 1984- 1989. When he took office he was the youngest Indian Prime Minister to hold the position. 

He was assassinated by the LTTE on May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu during election campaign. 

(With inputs from agencies)

TAGS

Rajiv GandhiSonia GandhiRahul GandhiPriyanka GandhiRajiv Gandhi birth anniversary

From Zee News

Utkal Express derailment: Trains on Meerut line cancelled, diverted; routes to be cleared by 7 PM
India

Utkal Express derailment: Trains on Meerut line cancelled,...

Sharad Yadav embarrassing himself by revolting against NDA merger: JD (U)
Bihar

Sharad Yadav embarrassing himself by revolting against NDA...

Uttar Pradesh: Rural women want to work, visit parlours and watch news, says survey
India

Uttar Pradesh: Rural women want to work, visit parlours and...

Rajasthan: No toilet at home, court grants divorce to 24-year-old woman
IndiaRajasthan

Rajasthan: No toilet at home, court grants divorce to 24-ye...

August 21 total solar eclipse: Scientists to be on the look-out for sunspots
Space

August 21 total solar eclipse: Scientists to be on the look...

Miami: Mall in lockdown amid reports of &#039;active shooter&#039;
World

Miami: Mall in lockdown amid reports of 'active shoote...

Air-conditioned jackets for the Indian Special Forces soon, says Manohar Parrirkar
India

Air-conditioned jackets for the Indian Special Forces soon,...

My health is perfect, vested interests spreading rumours: Parrikar
India

My health is perfect, vested interests spreading rumours: P...

Nightmare at Khatauli for Utkal Express passengers, locals
India

Nightmare at Khatauli for Utkal Express passengers, locals

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Articles of national discontent

'Fear also teaches us and makes us alert'

Tale of greed in the world of climate finances

Trade ties and Chinese threat bring India, Taiwan closer

British India’s association with chattel slavery