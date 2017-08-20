Rajiv Gandhi's 73rd birth anniversary today; Sonia, Rahul pay floral tributes to former PM

New Delhi: The nation on Sunday remembered former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 73rd birth anniversary with political dignitaries paying tribute to him at his memorial Veer Bhoomi in National Capital.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Vice-President Rahul Gandhi, former President Pranab Mukherjee and former Delhi CM Sheila Dikhsit paid floral tributes at the samadhi. Daughter Priyanka Gandhi and son-in-law Robert vadra also paid homage to the father.

Delhi: Sonia Gandhi pays tribute to #RajivGandhi on his birth anniversary pic.twitter.com/1HKZnqT8Dg — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2017

Delhi: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra,Robert Vadra and daughter Miraya pay tribute to #RajivGandhi on his birth anniversary pic.twitter.com/HCApbRo9c4 — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2017

Rajiv Gandhi was the son and successor of the late Prime Minter Indira Gandhi. He was the sixth Prime Minister of India serving from a period between 1984- 1989. When he took office he was the youngest Indian Prime Minister to hold the position.

He was assassinated by the LTTE on May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu during election campaign.

(With inputs from agencies)