Rajiv Gauba takes charge as Union Home Secretary

Senior IAS officer Rajiv Gauba on Thursday took charge as the Union Home Secretary.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 12:24
Rajiv Gauba takes charge as Union Home Secretary
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Senior IAS officer Rajiv Gauba on Thursday took charge as the Union Home Secretary.

Gauba, a 1982 batch officer of the Jharkhand cadre, joined the Home Ministry as Officer on Special Duty on June 27 and took charge as the Union Home Secretary upon the superannuation of Rajiv Mehrishi, the Ministry said in a statement.

Prior to this, Gauba was Secretary in the Urban Development Ministry. 

"He has wide-ranging experience in senior positions in the central and state governments and in international organisations. Hailing from Punjab, the 1959 born Gauba is a Physics graduate," the statement said.

He has worked as Chief Secretary of Jharkhand apart from serving at the Centre in the Ministries of Home, Defence, Environment and Forests and Department of Electronics and Information Technology.

"Gauba also served in the International Monetary Fund representing the country for four years on the board of IMF."
 

Rajiv Gauba

