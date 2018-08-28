'Rajiv is Father of Mob Lynching': Bagga on Rahul's comment on anti-Sikh riots

NEW DELHI: Not taking Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's comment on anti-Sikh riots lightly, Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga placed several hoarding across the national capital with wordings: 'Rajiv Gandhi is Father of Mob Lynching'.

A video of the hoarding was shared by Bagga on his Twitter handle.

Yes Rajiv Gandhi is Father of Mob Lynching pic.twitter.com/8OAw7vOn2X — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) August 27, 2018

Last week, Rahul said that "Congress was not involved in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots", in which nearly 3,000 Sikhs were killed, mostly in the national capital when the party`s government was in power at the Centre.

"I have no confusion in my mind about that. It was a tragedy, it was a painful experience. You say that the Congress party was involved in that, I don`t agree with that. Certainly there was violence, certainly there was tragedy," said Rahul.

Supporting Gandhi, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that few Congress leaders were named in the riots but the party “was never involved in the riots."

His comment drew widespread criticism from the BJP and its allies who alleged that the Congress' entire apparatus was involved in the genocide and they could not be absolved of their sins.

They also attacked Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for defending Gandhi and his stand and claimed he had hurt the sentiments of people in his state and of Sikhs across the country.

The anti-Sikh riots that broke out after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984 had claimed 2,733 lives in Delhi alone.