Rajiv Mehrishi scotches rumours of becoming next J&K Governor

New Delhi: Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi on Wednesday scotched rumours that he would be the next Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, saying he would be going to his home town Jaipur tomorrow on his retirement.

"I will be going to Jaipur tomorrow noon," he told PTI when asked whether there is a possibility of him becoming the next governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

He also said he has no information on the possibility of present governor NN Vohra putting in his papers ahead of the completion of his second term a few months later.

Mehrishi, a 1978-batch Rajasthan cadre officer IAS officer, will demit office tomorrow.

There have been speculations that Mehrishi may be appointed as governor.