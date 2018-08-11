हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah visit AIIMS to enquire about Atal Bihari Vajpayee's health

Shah visited AIIMS around 6.30 pm and Singh reached there around 8.15 pm to enquire about Vajpayee's health condition, a source at the AIIMS said.

Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah visit AIIMS to enquire about Atal Bihari Vajpayee&#039;s health

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP President Amit Shah on Saturday visited All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to enquire about the health condition of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who has been undergoing treatment at the premier institute.

Shah visited AIIMS around 6.30 pm and Singh reached there around 8.15 pm to enquire about Vajpayee's health condition, a source at the AIIMS said.

There was no official update on Vajpayee's health condition.

Vajpayee was admitted to the hospital on June 11 with kidney tract infection, chest congestion, urinary tract infection and urine output on the lower side.

The 93-year-old BJP leader, a diabetic, has one functional kidney. He had suffered a stroke in 2009 that weakened his cognitive abilities. Subsequently, he developed dementia.

Tags:
Atal Bihari VajpayeeRajnath SinghAmit ShahAll India Institutes of Medical SciencesAIIMS

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close