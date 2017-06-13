close
Rajnath Singh calls meeting of state home ministers to discuss internal security

Prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, cross-border terrorism, violence perpetrated by the Maoists and other issues will be discussed at the day-long meeting. 

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 17:34

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has called a meeting of all state home ministers on July 3 to assess the internal security situation in the country.

Home ministers of all states are expected to join the conference that would be chaired by Singh.

Prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, cross-border terrorism, violence perpetrated by the Maoists and other issues will be discussed at the day-long meeting to be held here, a home ministry official said.

This would be the first such conference during the NDA government where all home ministers would discuss the security situation in the country.

During the previous UPA regime, the home ministry used to call a conference of chief ministers every year to discuss the country's internal security.

However, no such conference was held in last three years.

