Rajnath Singh chairs security review meeting on Amarnath Yatra

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday chaired a security review meeting in the wake of the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra here, which will commence from June 29.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 21:31
New Delhi: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday chaired a security review meeting in the wake of the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra here, which will commence from June 29.

Home Secretary, Director of the Intelligence Bureau, Joint Secretary Kashmir and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) officials were present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said the Amanath Yatra is on the radar of Pakistan, but the Indian Government is prepared to tackle the issue.

" Amarnath Yatra issue always rakes up at this time of the year, as it is on always on the radar of the Pakistan. The Yatra will be concluded nicely, we have made all the necessary security arrangements and are keeping a close watch on the same," Ahir told ANI.

Tension in the Valley is expected as the yearly Hindu pilgrims visit to the holy site during the 45-day season around the festival of Shravani Mela, coincides with the first anniversary of the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani. 

