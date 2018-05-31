हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh claims Modi-care better than Obamacare
IANS Photo

Bhopal: The national health protection plan of the Narendra Modi-led government is even better than the famous `Obamacare' plan of former US president Barack Obama, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

"We (people) have begun to say that Modi-care has gone far ahead of Obamacare," Singh said, talking about the NDA government's achievements in the last four years at a press conference here.

"The government led by Modi took the historic decision to roll out Ayushman Bharat Swasthya Bima Yojana," he said.

"Obama health care has been much talked about globally, but our government has decided to launch the world's biggest healthcare (plan) of Rs 5 lakh (coverage) for ten crore people," Singh said.

The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, more commonly known as Obamacare, was introduced during the presidency of Barack Obama.

