Rajnath Singh launches Ayushman Bharat scheme in Lucknow

PM Modi launched the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Jharkhand on Sunday.

Rajnath Singh launches Ayushman Bharat scheme in Lucknow

Lucknow: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Sunday launched the Centre's flagship Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana PMJAY-Ayushman Bharat in the state capital, noting that it will prove to be a "Modi kawach" (Modi shield) for the poor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the national scheme in Jharkhand on Sunday.

"Today is a historic day for the country. The scheme will prove 'Modi kawach' (shield) for the poor and will be highly beneficial for them," Singh said at a programme here.

"Now the poor will not have to beg for treatment of their family members. The scheme will also create employment opportunities. The Centre has also decided to constitute national digital health authority and will spend 2.5 percent of GDP on the health sector," he said.

Uttar Pradesh minister of state for health Mahendra Singh said six crore people will be benefited in the state.

Governor Ram Naik was also present on the occasion.

In Gorakhpur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the Ayushman Bharat scheme. 

