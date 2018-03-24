Rajnath Singh meets two kids who donated Rs 1 lakh each to 'Bharat Ke Veer' fund

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday met two champion kids Avanee Dalmia and Priyang Dalmia, who have contributed Rs 1 lakh each to "Bharat Ke Veer" fund, from their own pocket money.

The Home Minister has tweeted the pictures of these kids with himself, who has handed over Rs 1 lakh cheque to Rajnath Singh to help the families of martyred soldiers.

Two kids named Avanee Dalmia & Priyang Dalmia who have contributed Rs 1 lakh each to @BharatKeVeer fund, from their own pocket money, met HM Shri @rajnathsingh today and handed over the cheque to him. pic.twitter.com/mAj2IVdbqm — Rajnathsingh_in (@RajnathSingh_in) March 24, 2018

The "Bharat Ke Veer" initiative, which is a pet project of Narendra Modi government, was launched by the Home Ministry in 2017 to help civilians contribute to the families of martyred soldiers.

This unique initiative, which saw a number of celebrities becoming a part of "Bharat Ke Veer" initiative are film actor Akshay Kumar, boxer Vijender Singh, wrestler Sushil Kumar, and former cricketer Mohammed Kaif.

Earlier in January this year, the anthem of "Bharat Ke Veer" initiative was launched by Akshay Kumar, the actor then had said that this unique portal has helped raise to Rs 12.93 crore so far.

The anthem has been penned, composed and sung by Kailash Kher, who has in the past been associated with Modi government pet initiatives like Swacch Bharat Abhiyan and Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao.

The initiative, in the form of an online portal, was launched by Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Akshay Kumar on April 9 last year. It aims to facilitate online donations directly to the families of paramilitary troopers who have sacrificed their lives for the country in the line of duty from January 1, 2016.