Rajnath Singh rebuts online troll, says Kashmiriyat still alive, I salute it

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday hailed the people of Kashmir for their unequivocal condemnation of the terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims in the state's Anantnag district.

When a Twitter user attacked the Minister saying no one cared about "Kashmiriyat" at the moment, he stressed that "all Kashmiris are not terrorists".

"Every section of the society in Kashmir has condemned the unfortunate cowardly act of terror on the Amarnath pilgrims. I salute the people of the state," Rajnath Singh said after chairing a high-level security meeting with top government officials, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

"No one in Kashmir has praised the terror attack, this proves that Kashmiriyat is still alive there. This also boosts my morale to fight against such forces," he said.

His tweet: "The people of Kashmir have strongly condemned the terror attack on Amarnath yatris. It shows the spirit of Kashmiriyat is very much alive" evoked strong reaction on Twitter with one user Shuchi Singh Kalra said no one cared about "Kashmiriyat" at the moment and it was not his job to "placate".

In response, the Minister said: "I certainly do. It is absolutely my job to ensure peace and tranquility in all parts of the country. All Kashmiris are not terrorists".

Seven people were killed and 19 others were injured when terrorists opened fire at a bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Khanabal area on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Monday evening. The state police has blamed the LeT terror group for the attack.

